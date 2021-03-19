Allenford resident wins $100K

Timothy Panchyshyn of Allenford is ecstatic about hitting the $100,000 jackpot in the February 13, 2021 MEGADICE LOTTO draw.

Timothy also won $2 on another one of his MEGADICE LOTTO selections, bringing his total winnings to $100,002.

Timothy says he is a regular lottery player but new to MEGA DICE.

"I started playing this game about a week before I won," he shared.

The hospitality worker checked his tickets while at the store. "I saw $100,000 and thought oh my goodness! then brought it over to the clerk. That’s when the terminal froze.”

Timothy says he called his wife from the store to tell her about his big win.

"She thought I was kidding, and the store owner shouted, 'It’s real!'”

Timothy plans to pay some bills and invest some of his win.

"We want to celebrate in Las Vegas, so we will put some aside for when it's safe to travel again,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Goderich Street in Port Elgin

.