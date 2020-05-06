An expensive take-out meal for an Owen Sound man

Maybe someone should have told this guy he can get his dinner delivered.

Owen Sound police received a complaint Tuesday afternoon about a possible impaired driver going through an east side drive-thru.

When officers arrived they found his vehilce still parked at the restaurant's parking lot.

Police say he showed signs of impairement while they spoke to him.

Turns out he blew almost two times over the legal limit.

The 24 year old city man was charged with impaired driving.

His vehicle was impounded for 7 days while his licence was suspended for 90.

Police want to thank the caller for their vigilance and for assisting the police in keeping the streets of Owen Sound safe.