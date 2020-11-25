Annual Attack Hunger Campaign still a go

ATTACK HUNGER CAMPAIGN ADAPTING TO MEET FOOD BANK NEEDS In a traditional season the Attack Hunger Campaign presented by IG Wealth Management would be held at the Owen Sound Attack’s first Saturday home game in December, with fans donating thousands of pounds non-perishable food items and raising valuable funds for the Salvation Army Food Bank in Owen Sound. A delayed start to the Ontario Hockey League season has forced the 7th annual food drive to find new ways to expand its program to help support the growing need. The Attack combined with long-term partner IG Wealth Management and the Salvation Army have done just that.



“Our involvement in the community has been a priority since the team’s inception and in a pandemic, it is more important than ever” said Attack Manager of Marketing and Communications Greg Hoddinott. “Not doing Attack Hunger was never an option! We have adapted our program to hopefully provide the greatest impact to the users of food bank.”



The 2020 Attack Hunger Campaign will continue to have its traditional elements they are just being done a little differently this year. Instead of it being a one-night event, Attack Hunger will run for a full week, from November 30th to December 4th. This year the campaign will have three main drop-off locations the IG Wealth Management office on the east side, the Attack office downtown and Foodland on the west side.



The Attack will also be distributing close to 600 Attack Hunger bags to season ticket members the week of November 23rd to 27th, hoping they will return them full the following week.



With some people maybe not feeling comfortable with making a physical food donation and others who may have historically made a monetary donation on Attack Hunger game nights in the past, the Attack Hunger Campaign has made sure there is still a way for everyone to participate this year. Simply visit the Attack Shack online store and follow the Attack Hunger link to make a monetary donation to this year’s campaign. All donations over $10 will receive a charitable tax receipt directly from the Salvation Army.



"Now more than ever, people are facing new financial challenges and frightening realities” said Salvation Army’s Community and Family Services Co-ordinator Alice Wannan. “The Attack Hunger Campaign has grown to be our second largest fundraising initiative in Owen Sound. Together, IG Wealth, The Owen Sound Attack and The Salvation Army will ensure no one goes hungry in our community."



Since a food banks buying power is at least two and a half times that of an individual, the group decided an increased focus on monetary donations was needed. This year Attack Hunger has added an appeal to businesses in the area to make a monetary donation to help drive the amount food available to the nearly 3600 individuals who have received food assistance in Owen Sound since March.



Attack Hunger has set a lofty goal of supporting 400 families by also raising $10,000 through a separate appeal to local businesses. The team at IG Wealth Management in Owen Sound have kicked off this part of the campaign by donating $3,500 and hope others will follow their lead.



“Lost in the statistics of increased Food Bank usage is the harsh reality that those numbers may actually be some of our friends and neighbours who have been set back financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. We know this because the number of first time Food Bank users has risen dramatically since March.” said IG Wealth Regional Director Fraser Petley. “At IG Wealth Management, we believe that what distinguishes a great community is how it looks after its own in tough times and we encourage everyone to support Attack Hunger as you are able, however you are most comfortable in order to support the families among us in need this year.”



How to Participate:

From November 30th to December 4th you can: Physical Food Donations: Three drop off locations available. IG Wealth Management Office: Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm (733 9th Ave. East, Unit 1, Owen Sound, ON) Owen Sound Attack Office: Monday to Friday, 9am to 12pm & 1pm to 4pm (1900 3rd Ave. East, Owen Sound, ON) Foodland: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 10pm (915 10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON)

Three drop off locations available. Corporate Donations: We will be working with the business community of Owen Sound and surrounding area to help increase the donations to this great cause. Any businesses interested in donating should contact: Owen Sound Attack: Greg Hoddinott, Manager of Marketing & Communications (519) 371-7452 Ext. 22 or ghoddinott@attackhockey.com

Individual Monetary Donations: Through the Attack Shack website (Click Here) All monetary donations over $10 will be eligible for a charitable tax receipt from the Salvation Army Everyone making a monetary donation will be entered in a draw for the chance to win 1 of 5 prizes. If you donate you will be automatically entered. Prizes include: Fully Customized Replica Jersey $20 Attack Shack Gift Card Mustang Owen Sound Attack 2-piece glassware set 2019-20 Owen Sound Attack Team Autographed Stick Mustang Owen Sound Attack 17oz Calibre Steel Water Bottle There is no donation required to be included in the draw. If you are not making a donation, simply fill out the form by clicking here.

Through the Attack Shack website (Click Here)