Another local school bus driver charged after collision

On March 9, 2020 at 3:50 p.m., South Bruce OPP receuived a reportt of a two vehicle crash involving a school bus at the intersection of Concession 2 and B-Line in Arran Township.

Officers arrived with Bruce County paramedics and Tara Fire Department fire fighters to find a school bus and a car were involved in the crash.

Investigation revealed that the bus had pulled into the path of the car that was northbound on the B-Line.

The bus driver, a 43-year-old resident of Arran-Elderslie Township, was charged with Start from Stopped Position - Not in Safety.

There were no injuries to the bus driver, or any of the students, reported at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.