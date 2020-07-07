Another slew of stunt drivers stopped on Peninsula

Between July 4th and July 5th, 2020 on Highway 6, North of Wiarton, in South Bruce Peninsula, 10 motorists were charged with stunt driving - 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) or more over the posted speed limit



(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)



Mathew HEBBLETHWAITE, 24, of London, ON was travelling over 160 km/h in a silver car in this posted 80 km/h zone.



Mohammad MAYAR, 36, of Kitchener, ON was travelling over 140 km/h in a white car in this posted 80km/h zone.



Sivanesan RAJENDRAM, 44, of Scarborough, ON was travelling over 145 km/h in a white pick-up truck in this posted 80 km/h zone.



Salil CHAUHAN, 25, of Hamilton, ON was travelling over 145 km/h in a silver sport utility vehicle (suv) in this posted 80 km/h zone.



Gaurav BABBAR, 24, of Scarborough, ON was travelling over 145 kilometres per hour km/h in a grey car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.



Yaswanth ATLURI, 23, of Waterloo, ON was travelling over 145 km/h in a grey Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), in this posted 80 km/h zone.



Zhi CHEN, 27, of North York, ON was travelling over 135 km/h in a black car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.



Simratpal SINGH, 20, of Kitchener, ON was travelling over 160 km/h in a grey SUV, in this posted 80 km/h zone.



(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

Surendar THAMMINENI, 23, of Windsor, ON was travelling over 140 km/h in a white car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.



Rajat MAHAJAN, 24, of Scarborough, ON was travelling over 150 km/h in a white car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.



All of these drivers were issued a 7 day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.

Grey Bruce OPP want to remind motorists that speeding in one of the leading causes of deaths on our highways. Please slow down and drive safe.



Don't speed to your destination.

Enjoy the journey.