Arrest made in North Bruce Pen break ins

Grey Bruce OPP have made an arrest in connection with a couple of breaks ins in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police got a call just before 6am on Saturday, May 16 after the suspect assaulted an employee who was opening the gas station on Highway 6 in Ferndale.

The suspect was gone before police arrived.

A short time later, OPP officers received a call for a break and enter in progress at a residence at Highway 6 near Miller Lake.

A person, matching the suspect's description from the previous incident, was arrested by officers at the scene.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged Peter Junior MEARS, a 29 year old from Northern Bruce Peninsula with the following offences,