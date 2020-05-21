iHeartRadio
Arrest made in North Bruce Pen break ins

Grey Bruce OPP have made an arrest in connection with a couple of breaks ins in Northern Bruce Peninsula. 

Police got a call just before 6am on Saturday, May 16 after the suspect assaulted an employee who was opening the gas station on Highway 6 in Ferndale.  

The suspect was gone before police arrived. 

A short time later, OPP officers received a call for a break and enter in progress at a residence at Highway 6 near Miller Lake.

A person, matching the suspect's description from the previous incident, was arrested by officers at the scene.

 Grey Bruce OPP have charged Peter Junior MEARS, a 29 year old from Northern Bruce Peninsula with the following offences,

 

  • Robbery with violence, section 343(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)
  • Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, section 348(1)(a) CC
  • Operation of motor vehicle while impaired - alcohol and drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) CC

 

