Arrests Made in Drug Trafficking Investigation in Owen Sound
On Tuesday February 23, 2021 members of the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit and Uniform Branch concluded a drug trafficking investigation with the arrest of a male and a female from their rental vehicle in the parking lot of a downtown business.
Police seized more than 1000 methamphetamine pills that were stamped with the word ‘ICE’. The street value of the seized pills ranges between $10,500 and $16,000.
Police also seized the rental vehicle associated to the arrested parties and sought a search warrant. After obtaining judicial authorization to search the vehicle, police seized approximately 45 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $4,500 as well as $5,380 in cash proceeds of crime.
The total value of cash and drugs seized in the investigation is in excess of $20,000.
A 23 year- old male from the Ottawa area and a 19 year- old female from Collingwood have been jointly charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Proceeds of Crime.
Each accused person has a bail court appearance scheduled for February 24, 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit Confirms Second Death Related to COVID-19The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been notified of a death related to COVID-19. The individual, a female resident of Grey Bruce in her 70’s has died this afternoon. She had been in isolation in hospital.
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 23 20213 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover 695 confirmed cases 15 active case(s)
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 24 2021Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 23, 2021: 2 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 - Owen Sound 697 confirmed cases 15 active case(s)