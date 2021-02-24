Arrests Made in Drug Trafficking Investigation in Owen Sound

On Tuesday February 23, 2021 members of the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit and Uniform Branch concluded a drug trafficking investigation with the arrest of a male and a female from their rental vehicle in the parking lot of a downtown business.

Police seized more than 1000 methamphetamine pills that were stamped with the word ‘ICE’. The street value of the seized pills ranges between $10,500 and $16,000.

Police also seized the rental vehicle associated to the arrested parties and sought a search warrant. After obtaining judicial authorization to search the vehicle, police seized approximately 45 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $4,500 as well as $5,380 in cash proceeds of crime.



The total value of cash and drugs seized in the investigation is in excess of $20,000.



A 23 year- old male from the Ottawa area and a 19 year- old female from Collingwood have been jointly charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Proceeds of Crime.

Each accused person has a bail court appearance scheduled for February 24, 2021.