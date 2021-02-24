iHeartRadio
Arrests Made in Drug Trafficking Investigation in Owen Sound

Owen Sound Police Logo

On Tuesday February 23, 2021 members of the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit and Uniform Branch concluded a drug trafficking investigation with the arrest of a male and a female from their rental vehicle in the parking lot of a downtown business.

Police seized more than 1000 methamphetamine pills that were stamped with the word ‘ICE’.   The street value of the seized pills ranges between $10,500 and $16,000.

Police also seized the rental vehicle associated to the arrested parties and sought a search warrant.  After obtaining judicial authorization to search the vehicle, police seized approximately 45 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $4,500 as well as $5,380 in cash proceeds of crime. 
 

The total value of cash and drugs seized in the investigation is in excess of $20,000.

A 23 year- old male from the Ottawa area and a 19 year- old female from Collingwood have been jointly charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Proceeds of Crime. 

Each accused person has a bail court appearance scheduled for February 24, 2021.

 

