Arrests Made in Drug Trafficking Investigation (Owen Sound)

Arrests Made in Drug Trafficking Investigation

During the afternoon hours of Wednesday March 3, 2021, a 46 year-old Owen Sound man was arrested by members of the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit and Uniform Branch.

Police followed the man as he parked his vehicle at a west side plaza. A search of the accused resulted in the location of Crystal Methamphetamine, purple Fentanyl, Illicit Cannabis Resin, and cash proceeds of crime. In addition to the seized narcotics, the man is bound by a lifetime driver’s licence suspension.

The total value of cash and drugs seized in the investigation is in excess of $6,000.

The man was charged with Possession of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds of Crime and Driving while Prohibited. The vehicle of the accused was towed from the scene and impounded.

The accused made a bail court appearance on March 4, 2021 and was remanded into custody.