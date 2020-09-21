Arrests made in Pride crosswalk mischief

Saugeen Shores police have arrested two people in connection with an incident that defaced the town's newly painted rainbow Pride crosswalk on Gustavus Street.

It was August 26th when someone intentionally spun their tires on the crosswalk leaving burn-out marks on the crosswalk near Saugeen Distrist Senior School.

Two men, aged 18 and 19 have been charged with mischief under $5,000 while the 19 year old has also been charged with performing a stunt.

Investigators say they know there are more incidents of mischief to the crosswalk and are seeking public assistance to identify the culprits.

If you have any information on this crime please call the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-2500 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

