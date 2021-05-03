ARSON CHARGE LAID IN HOUSE FIRE

(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) On May 1, 2021 at 5:14 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a fully engulfed house fire at a residence on Highway 21, in the Saugeen First Nation.

Members from the Saugeen First Nation Fire Department attended the scene, extinguished the fire and confirmed that the fire appeared to be deliberately set. There were no occupants inside this residence at the time of the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshall was contacted and consulted during this investigation.

A suspect was identified, who was observed near the residence and was treated at hospital for non-life threatening burns.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Crystalee PITAWANAKWAT, 40 years-of-age, from Saugeen First Nation, with the following offences:

Arson - damage to property, section 434 Criminal Code of Canada

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, section 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

The accused was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on May 2, 2021.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.