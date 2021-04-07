Arson Investigation - Saugeen Shores

Arson Investigation

On April 7th, 2021 at 1:38am Saugeen Shores Police Service and Saugeen Shores Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a rural address located at Carlisle St and County Road 3.

Firefighters contained the fire to a large out building located on the property, however the building was completely destroyed. Investigators from the Criminal Investigations and Drugs deemed the circumstances of the fire are suspicious and have commenced an arson investigation.



This was the second fire at this address and on March 24th, 2021, a trailer fire was reported. The investigation into that fire also was deemed to be suspicious in nature.

Investigators are working on drawing a link between the two fires and are requesting the public’s assistance in providing information that will aid the investigation.



If you know any information concerning these two suspected arson incidents, please call the Saugeen Shores Police at 519-832-9200 or you may report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).