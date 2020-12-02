Assault with a Weapon Charge in Meaford

On November 29, 2020 at 10:25 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to an assault at a residential complex at Parker Street West in the Municipality of Meaford.

Two people were talking in the hallway of this apartment building, when a third person entered the hallway with a baseball bat and made threatening gestures at these people. There were no injuries.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Ruth CASWELL, 61 years-of-age, from Meaford, ON with assault with a weapon, section 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 7, 2021.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.