Assault with a weapon charge in Southgate
Grey Bruce OPP have laid charges in connection with an assault in Holstein.
On January 8, just before 6pm, officers were called to an apartment complex on Grey Road 109 in Southgate.
Officers say a resident was verbally threatened by another tenant, who brandished an electroshock weapon, (similar to a taser).
There were no injuries.
As a result of the investigation, police have charged a 51 year old with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.
