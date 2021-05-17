ASSISTING WITH HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

(OWEN SOUND, ON) - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is assisting with a homicide investigation in Owen Sound.

On May 16, 2021, shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) responded to a report of an altercation in the 900-block of 6th Street East, in the City of Owen Sound.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries. The individual was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 22-year-old Kody HUNTER of Holland Centre.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by members of the Owen Sound Police Service, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OSPS at 519-376-1234, or report online at www.owensoundpolice.com. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestop-gb.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.