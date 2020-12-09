Attack Hunger Campaign a huge success

The generosity of the Owen Sound Attack's fan base was on display again last week during the Attack Hunger Campaign, presented by IG Wealth Management.

Like most things in 2020, the annual food drive pivoted but still far exceeded its goals, raising $11,000 in cash donations and 1,278 pounds of food donations.

"This year's results have far exceeded anything we thought when we started planning the 2020 event" said Attack Manager of Marketing and Communications Greg Hoddinott. "It is a true testament to the type of community we live in. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses and the people of Owen Sound and surrounding communities."

While the physical food donations may be down compared to previous years, the campaign more than made up for it with the monetary donations it received. The campaign received donations from almost 30 individuals and six businesses, including IG Wealth Management, Chatsworth Insurance, Belfor Property Restoration, Caframo Limited, Georgian Bay Fire & Safety and Rinkboards Incorporated.

Donations from the Attack Hunger Campaign will play an important part in helping the Salvation Army Food Bank in Owen Sound support over 600 families this holiday season.

"We are tremendously thankful for the outpouring of food and financial support for this year's Attack Hunger Campaign" said The Salvation Army Community and Family Services Alice Wannan. "We knew Attack Hunger was going to look different this year, but not going ahead was never an option for IG Wealth Management or The Owen Sound Attack. With the need being more than ever, different was going to mean better and once again this community has stepped up in a huge way."

Winners of the prize draw included with the campaign were announced on Monday via social media include Dan Mock, Ed Demme, Janice McDonald, Patricia Haswell and Brenda Westlake.

The Attack Hunger Campaign would like to thank everyone who helped make this years event a success.

If you did not get a chance to make a donation and still would like to support this great cause, please contact the Salvation Army online at www.salvationarmyowensound.ca, by telephone 519-376-5699 or make a food donation at one of your local grocery stores.