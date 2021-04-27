Attack Partners with Rogers tv to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of 2011 OHL Championship

The Owen Sound Attack are excited to announce that they have partnered with Rogers tv Grey County to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Attack’s 2011 Ontario Hockey League Championship. The celebration will include the airing of the 2011 Ontario Hockey League Championship series in its entirety, the Attacks championship video and a two-hour special edition of Attack Rap.

Starting May 9th Rogers tv Grey County (Channel 53) will air all seven games of the 2011 Ontario Hockey League Championship series culminating with game seven 10 years to the day it was originally played on May 15th. Rogers tv will also air a 45-minute video produced by the Attack about the championship as well as a two-hour special edition of Attack Rap featuring players from the championship team as well as interviews with some key personnel.

“We couldn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the Attack’s exciting 2010-11 championship run with our Rogers tv viewers,” said Mark Perry, Station Manager, Rogers tv Grey County, Rogers Sports & Media. “Fans have missed seeing the Attack this season, so this is the perfect occasion to present top-calibre junior hockey and relive great memories with those who were there.”

The 2010-11 season was truly a magical one for the Attack organization and the City of Owen Sound and the Attack wants to hear from you the fans. As part of this celebration the Attack are asking fans to tell their story of the championship. Even though we know where “A LOT” of you were, tell us where you were when the goal was scored, your drive home, your experience of the whole thing.

Send us a video, text, or pictures and we will include them on a dedicated page on our website and through some social media posts during the week of the celebration. Depending on time, some may even make it into the special edition of Attack Rap.

Submissions can be made online through the link on our website and below. This link we be available from now until Wednesday, May 19th, 2021.

“The 2011 OHL Championship was a coming of age of sorts for the Attack organization” said Attack Manager, Marketing and Communications Greg Hoddinott. “We are very excited to have this opportunity to relive this pivotal moment in Attack history and hear from our amazing fans about it.”

Full Broadcast Schedule: