ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES LAID IN SOUTHGATE

(SOUTHGATE, ON) On December 11, 2020 at 2:49 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a suspicious fire occurrence at a residence on Southgate Road 24, in the Township of Southgate, ON.

Members from the Dundalk Fire Department attended the scene and confirmed that the fire was deliberately set. There were occupants inside this residence at the time that the fire was set.

A lengthy investigation was completed by the Grey Bruce OPP, including assistance from the Mount Forest Forensic Identification Services and the Grey Bruce Crime Unit.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Benjamin KOMISAR, 35 years-of-age, from Grand Valley, ON with the following offences:

Two counts of attempt to commit murder, section 239(1)(b) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Two counts of Arson - disregard for human life, section 433(a) CCC

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) CCC

The accused was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on December 14, 2020. The accused has been remanded into custody.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.