Average price of homes in Grey Bruce now approaching $615K
No end in sight to the crazy real estate market in the region as prices continue to soar and bidding wars become the norm.
The Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound has released their stats from February and, no surprise here, they're up again.
The average price of a home shot up to $613,000 last month - that's up a whopping 55 percent from the same month last year.
Demand continues to outpace supply especially as more people move out of the GTA and it means homes are selling for record amounts over-asking by as much as $100,000 or more depending on the house.
While its been great for those looking to sell, it is a problem if you still have to buy another house to move into
Its also making it very difficult for first time home buyers to get into the market - especially local families making local wages.
Below are the details in last month's RAGBOS release for February~
The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the REALTORS® Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound totaled 223 units in February 2021. This was a gain of 12.1% from February 2020. This was also a new sales record for the month of February.
On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled a record 370 units over the first two months of the year. This was up by 6.9% from the same period in 2020.
The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends far more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS® HPI composite benchmark price was $414,000, a substantial gain of 30.2% in February 2021 compared to February 2020.
The benchmark price for single-family homes was $416,600, a jump of 31.4% on a year-over-year basis in February. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $337,000, increasing by 3.1% compared to a year earlier, while the benchmark apartment price was $272,000, an increase of 26.4% from year-ago levels.
In February 2021 the average price of homes sold rose by 54.3% year-over-year to a record $613,373.
The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $586,463, a jump of 45.5% from the first two months of 2020.
The dollar value of all home sales in February 2021 was $136.8 million, a substantial gain of 72.9% from the same month in 2020. This was also a new record for the month of February by a large margin.
The number of new listings saw a gain of 4% (10 listings) from February 2020. In February 2021 there were 260 new residential listings.
There were 301 active residential listings on the market at the end of February. This was down sharply by 54.6% from the end of February 2020. Active listings haven't been this low in the month of February in more than three decades.
