Average price of homes in Grey Bruce now approaching $615K



No end in sight to the crazy real estate market in the region as prices continue to soar and bidding wars become the norm.

The Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound has released their stats from February and, no surprise here, they're up again.

The average price of a home shot up to $613,000 last month - that's up a whopping 55 percent from the same month last year.

Demand continues to outpace supply especially as more people move out of the GTA and it means homes are selling for record amounts over-asking by as much as $100,000 or more depending on the house.

While its been great for those looking to sell, it is a problem if you still have to buy another house to move into

Its also making it very difficult for first time home buyers to get into the market - especially local families making local wages.

Below are the details in last month's RAGBOS release for February~