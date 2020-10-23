Billy Bishop Museum Honouring Our Local Veterans

Billy Bishop Museum and Rogers TV will be hosting the live ceremony for the 20th Annual Honouring Our Local Veterans (HOLV) on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 2:00 PM.

You and your family can view via these links:

Cable channel 53

https://www.rogerstv.com/home?lid=14&rid=50

https://www.facebook.com/ROGERStvGreyCounty

https://www.youtube.com/c/ROGERStvofficial/featured

The video will be archived on RogersTV as well as www.billybishopmuseum.org and will be on Billy Bishop Museum's facebook page.

This year we will recognize twelve Veterans from Grey and Bruce Counties who have served and sacrificed for their country.

To date this program has honoured the service of over 190 First World War, Second World War and Korean War, Cold War and UN Peacekeeping Mission Veterans from Grey and Bruce Counties.

As with everything this year, our ceremony has had to adapt to COVID regulations, but that just makes our 20th anniversary even more special.

The ceremony's video will always remind us of the sacrifices, bravery, and dedication of our local veterans.

The archived video ceremony will be viewed and shared for years to come, reaching people all over the world!

This year's honourees are:

Corporal Alice Biggar: Royal Canadian Air Force, Cold War Era. Alice was deployed to Metz, France. It was her job to keep track of servicemen at the station's HQ and Four Wing's stations throughout Europe: Two in France, one in East Germany and one in West Germany. Every time a man moved, she tracked it! She also trained as a stenographer.

Master Sailor Ashley Chamberlain: Royal Canadian Navy, Currently Serving. Ashley is a Resource Management Clerk and Financial Services Administrator at the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre in Meaford.



Sergeant Trish Cox: Canadian Armed Forces, Currently Serving. Trish is Infantry, having served two tours in Afghanistan. She has been in the military for 22 years and is currently instructing Infantry Training and Leadership courses at the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre in Meaford since 2013.



Posthumous - Sergeant John Ferguson: Royal Canadian Air Force, Second World War. John was a Radar Operator-Direction Finder responsible for communicating with the RCAF bombers in Italy and Northwest Europe. John provided bomber navigators with bearings for safe passage home after completing missions.

Lance Corporal Nicholas Goody: British Armed Forces. Nick was in the service for 6 years and was a Weapons Instructor with the Royal Anglian Regiment. He served in Northern Ireland in 1992 and trained new recruits to the British Army.

Warrant Officer Trisha Jolliffe: Canadian Armed Forces, Currently Serving. Trisha enlisted in London with the Elgin Regiment and served in Bosnia and Afghanistan, where she was an Armoured Crewman and Combat Engineer. She is a currently a Financial Administrator at 4th Canadian Division Training Centre.

Posthumous - Flying Officer Clarence Long: Royal Canadian Air Force, Second World War. Clarence was attached to 15 Squadron, Royal Air Force as a navigator. He was killed-in-action on February 19th, 1943, when his Stirling bomber was shot down by a German night fighter over the Northwest Coast of the Netherlands.

Posthumous - Lieutenant Colonel Donald Mackenzie D.S.O.: 48th Highlanders of Canada, Second World War. Donald was the Commanding Officer of the 48th Highlanders when they were redeployed to Northwest Europe to liberate the Netherlands. He was killed by an exploding shell as he sought to determine the location of his forward troops on April 12th, 1945, near Wilp.

Posthumous - Warrant Officer Ernie Nadjiwan: Royal Canadian Air Force, Cold War Era. Ernie served for 35 years as a shop supervisor and mechanic with the RCAF. He served during the United Nations Yemen Observation Mission, the FLQ Crisis, and travelled to destinations around the globe.

Sergeant Meaghan Richards: Royal Canadian Air Force, Currently Serving. Meaghan is a Medical Technician at 4th Canadian Division Training Centre. She served on HMCS Protecteur for South Ploy in 2010 and during Operation Artemis aboard HMCS Regina.

Posthumous - Master Warrant Officer Steve Rose: Royal Canadian Navy, Gulf War, Afghanistan. Steve was in the 5th Engineering Combat Regiment and served on HMCS Terranova with the RCN. He did an 8-month tour in Afghanistan and was also deployed to Ethiopia, the Persian Gulf and Madagascar. Steve served in Quebec City during the Ice Storm of 1998.

Corporal Donald Young: Royal Canadian Regiment Artillery, Cold War Era. Don served all over Canada, as an Artillery Gunner, Artillery Surveyor, and Range Control Supervisor. He helped with Avalanche Control in Rogers Pass, British Columbia in 1965, and flood relief in Manitoba in 1966, when there was massive flooding of the Red River.