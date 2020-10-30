Bluewater Board receives money for new school in Kincardine

Bluewater District School Board is thrilled to announce that a new replacement facility for Kincardine District Senior School has been given the green light.

The Ministry of Education has approved a business case submitted by board staff through the Capital Priorities Program for over 26.4 million dollars in provincial funding to build a new Grades 7 to 12 school to accommodate 881 student spaces.

Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson visited Kincardine District Senior School on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to announce the news to a small group of invited guests, which included student and parent/guardian representatives, board officials, upper and lower tier municipal dignitaries, community partners, and the media.

Timelines and other details regarding the new build will be communicated to the public as details begin to emerge.

"This government firmly believes that your children deserve to learn in state-of-the-art, modern, technologically connected, and accessible schools. We will continue to take action, like the new Kincardine District Senior School, to ensure students are safe today and well into the future by approving more new school buildings and permanent additions, and increasing access to child care for working parents," says Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

"I have advocated for a new senior school in Kincardine for years because there is no denying that the current footprint is limited with respect to accommodating growth," says Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson. "This investment also goes beyond bricks and mortar - our government is investing in a new senior school so we can provide students with access to modern classroom settings and the latest technology which will lead to new opportunities and lifelong success."

"A replacement facility for Kincardine District Senior School has been a long-standing top goal of mine as area trustee, and I am ecstatic to see this project come to fruition. Thank you to the Ministry of Education for recognizing the need in Kincardine, and to our local MPP, our many community and municipal partners, board staff and trustees, parents/guardians, students, and others whose ongoing hard work and advocacy have made this a reality," says Jan Johnstone, Bluewater District School Board Chair and Trustee for the Municipality of Kincardine/Township of Huron-Kinloss.

"We excitedly look forward to the unveiling of an all new 'home of the Knights' for our Kincardine District Senior School students and families. This build project will allow us to meet current and future enrolment expectations in a state-of-the-art learning environment, and we are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Education for their support," says Director of Education Lori Wilder.