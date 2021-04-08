Bluewater District School Board advocates for vaccines for frontline education workers

Trustees expressed their concerns in a letter to Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, Minister of Health Christine Elliott, and Grey Bruce Health Unit’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra. Click here to view the letter.

There have been reports of fast-tracked vaccinations for frontline essential education workers occurring in other parts of Ontario. Bluewater District School Board advocates for this same level of prioritization in our local region if schools are to remain open to in-person learning and continue operating safely during the provincial stay-at-home order.

“We know from recent experience how critical in-person learning is to the mental health and well-being of our students. While our situation has been enviable in Bruce and Grey counties during this pandemic, further measures are needed now to ensure our physical schools stay open and safe. Providing additional protection by vaccinating our frontline essential staff sooner than later is a crucial next step to reduce risk and avoid further disruption for all in our school communities,” says Bluewater District School Board Chair Jane Thomson.