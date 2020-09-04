iHeartRadio
Bluewater District School Board Releases Back to School Video

Bluewater District School Board  has released "Welcome Back - A Guide to Return to School in Bluewater District School Board”, which was developed to help students and families prepare for our return to school.  The video was a collaborative effort among staff with some help by BWDSB elementary and secondary student volunteers, who took part to support their fellow students.

