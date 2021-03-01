iHeartRadio
Blustery, snowy day on the way for parts of Grey Bruce

cjos snow

Locally heavy snow squalls are forecast to develop today with the arrival of an unseasonably cold airmass.

Locally heavy snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm will be possible today.

By tonight, as the winds shift to a more northwesterly direction, snow squalls will become more confined to areas east of the Blue Mountains and west of Barrie, likely impacting the communities of Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

An additional 10 to 15 cm will be possible in these areas by the time the snow squalls weaken late tonight.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h will also accompany the snow squalls this afternoon and early this evening, resulting in reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Given the strength of the winds and falling temperatures with time, blowing snow will be common under any snow squall that forms.

Motorists should be prepared for adverse winter driving conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

 

