iHeartRadio
18°C

Static Links

Instagram

Body of swimmer found in Lake Huron

cjos opp1

Grey Bruce OPP say they've found the body of a swimmer who went missing on Sunday afternoon. 

Tuesday was day 3 of the search off the Saugeen First Nation section of Sauble Beach near Second Ave South, north of French Bay Road. 

A witness told police they saw a male swimmer in distress, struggling in the waves just after 4pm on Sunday.  

This morning the OPP Marine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit removed a body from the water. 

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased to allow for notification of his family.    

Its the second drowning at Sauble in a little over a week. 

On September 5th, the body of a 20 year old Toronto man was pulled from Lake Huron with vital signs absent after failing to surface.  

He was pronounced dead at hospital.  

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca