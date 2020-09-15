Body of swimmer found in Lake Huron

Grey Bruce OPP say they've found the body of a swimmer who went missing on Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday was day 3 of the search off the Saugeen First Nation section of Sauble Beach near Second Ave South, north of French Bay Road.

A witness told police they saw a male swimmer in distress, struggling in the waves just after 4pm on Sunday.

This morning the OPP Marine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit removed a body from the water.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased to allow for notification of his family.

Its the second drowning at Sauble in a little over a week.

On September 5th, the body of a 20 year old Toronto man was pulled from Lake Huron with vital signs absent after failing to surface.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.