Body of swimmer found in Lake Huron
Grey Bruce OPP say they've found the body of a swimmer who went missing on Sunday afternoon.
Tuesday was day 3 of the search off the Saugeen First Nation section of Sauble Beach near Second Ave South, north of French Bay Road.
A witness told police they saw a male swimmer in distress, struggling in the waves just after 4pm on Sunday.
This morning the OPP Marine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit removed a body from the water.
Police are not releasing the name of the deceased to allow for notification of his family.
Its the second drowning at Sauble in a little over a week.
On September 5th, the body of a 20 year old Toronto man was pulled from Lake Huron with vital signs absent after failing to surface.
He was pronounced dead at hospital.
