Boy found safe after OPP search Sauble neighbourhood

cjos opp

(Dock stock photo)

 

A successful ending to the search for a missing child in Sauble Beach. 

Grey Bruce OPP were called around 6:30 Tuesday night after a 6 year old presumably walked away from his Mapleport Crescent home. 

Officers searched the residence and surrounding properties with negative results. 

That's when they called in their Emergency Response Team (ERT), the OPP Canine Unit and the OPP Helicopter.  

Just after midnight, the chopper crew spotted the boy in a wooded area within a kilometre of the residence.

OPP Emergency Response Team members were directed to the boy's location, where he was found safe. 

Grey Bruce OPP would like to thank the public and our community partners, South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and Saugeen First Nation Fire Department for their assistance with this search. 

 

