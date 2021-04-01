Brampton Man Arrested with Loaded Firearms and Drugs

On Wednesday March 31, 2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m. members of the Owen Sound Police Service concluded a complex Fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation with the arrest of a Brampton resident.

The accused was arrested in his rental vehicle as he arrived at an east side residence. The man was found to be carrying a loaded .45 calibre semi-automatic pistol that was concealed in a shoulder holster as well as three magazines containing numerous rounds of additional ammunition.

A search was conducted of the rental vehicle occupied by the accused which resulted in the location of two loaded pistol grip, pump-action shotguns as well as ammunition belts containing shotgun rounds, additional handgun rounds, police-style body armour, an expandable baton and various knives.

Police also located highly toxic Fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cash proceeds of crime in the vehicle. More than $1000 in cash was seized along with drugs with an approximate street value in excess of $6,500. Illicit Fentanyl is the deadly drug suspected in the overdose deaths of 6 Owen Sound residents so far this year with three persons losing their lives in the week of March 14th to 20th alone.

The man was the subject of a lifetime ban from the possession of firearms as a result of a prior conviction in 2017 in Owen Sound for possessing explosives as well as Fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused, Daniel Anderson, 35 years, was charged with a total of 26 firearms and drug trafficking related offences and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Chief Craig Ambrose advises “I am extremely proud of our officers for their work in taking a dangerous criminal off the streets of Owen Sound. This is a significant seizure both of drugs and weapons and it reflects our Service’s continuous commitment to ensuring the safety and well being of our community”.

The Owen Sound Police Service remains committed to investigating those involved in the trafficking of Fentanyl and other illicit substances, who are attempting to profit off of vulnerable individuals in our community.