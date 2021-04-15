Bruce County library suspends in person services

Due to the increase in local cases of COVID-19, Bruce County Public Library is suspending curbside pickup and computer access services until at least Saturday, April 17.

Access to online services, such as ebooks and online resources, will still be available 24/7.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has asked residents to consider themselves a carrier of COVID-19 for the next 48 hours and to stay home except for essential reasons until all people who tested positive and their contacts have been contacted by the Health Unit.

Bruce County Public Library will continue to assess the situation and updates will be posted regularly to their website and social media channels.

A focus on safety of staff and patrons continues to be the Library’s top priority.

To learn more about the Library please visit their website at library.brucecounty.on.ca or contact your local branch.