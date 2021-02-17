Bruce County Modifies Services for Ontario’s Reopening Updates 

Through this pandemic, Bruce County has actively responded with a number of measures to help protect Residents, Businesses, and Staff. With Ontario’s reopening health measures, Bruce County continues to deliver critical and essential services, like Paramedic Services, Long Term Care, Snow Plowing, and essential customer services.

• Bruce County Administrative buildings will continue to be closed to the public for the remainder of February and will continue to offer customer service virtually. We are happy to assist you online and over the phone. Bruce County will make further determinations for the administrative buildings in early March.

• Bruce County Public Library Branches will reopen on Monday, March 1 with full safety precautions. Curbside pickup options and online virtually programming will continue to be available.

• Bruce County Museum in Southampton will reopen on Tuesday, March 2 with full safety precautions. Virtual services and programming on the Museum website and social media channels will continue to be available.

• Bruce County Trails and river access points remain open, but trail buildings are closed to the public.

• Long Term Care facilities in Walkerton and Wiarton continue to follow a robust pandemic response plan and act in full regulatory compliance. The Essential Caregiver Program also continues.

• Bruce County’s Economic Task Force continues to deliver support and recovery opportunities.

• EarlyON Child and Family Centre locations remain closed and are working towards resuming in-person programming in March. Stay tuned for announcements on social media and enjoy EarlyON programming virtually on the EarlyOn Facebook page.

• Human Services will continue to be provided to individuals, families, and our most vulnerable.

• Other Support Services: Help is just a phone call away. Please call 211 if you are in need of help. The 2-1-1 Helpline is available 24/7 in 150 languages.

• Ontario Provincial Police: For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For less serious incidents, report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

• Waste Management: Lower tier municipalities are responsible for managing landfill sites, waste collection, and blue box programs.

Please contact your municipality directly to receive up-to-date information on the services offered through this time.

Bruce County Warden, Janice Jackson, notes, “Bruce County Council and Staff continue to work hard to protect the best interests of the region while continuing to successfully deliver County Services. We are committed to ensuring the health and well-being of the citizens in our region. As we take steps towards reopening, we encourage everyone to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands, watching your distance (6 feet), wearing your face covering, and avoiding crowds.”



Health related information can be found at www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca and the Ministry of Health website at www.ontario.ca/covid





