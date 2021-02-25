Bruce County Paramedics Receive First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Bruce County, Ontario: On Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25, 70 Bruce County Paramedics received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine at the “Hockey Hub” Vaccination Centre in Hanover, Ontario. Another 30 County Paramedics received their first dose of the vaccine on a previous date. This is part of Ontario’s Phase 2 plan to complete vaccine coverage for frontline essential workers, including first responders.

Bruce County Paramedic Services Chief, Steve Schaus, said, “This vaccine is a safe and reliable tool that protects County paramedics and the vulnerable residents we serve. It continues to be a crucial time for exercising COVID-19 prevention measures. We encourage everyone to stay vigilant in preventing the spread by washing your hands, watching your distance (6 feet), wearing your face covering, and avoiding crowds.”

The Grey Bruce Health Unit maintains vaccine administration and planning based on the Health Unit’s “COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan” with a focus on protecting the region’s most vulnerable populations. The Health Unit reminds the public that vaccinations are not yet available for the general public and that there is no appointment scheduling or vaccine waiting list at this time. Public Health will provide updates to the public when more information is available.

Warden Janice Jackson added, “I would like to thank the Grey Bruce Health Unit and our region’s frontline workers for moving us one step closer to the end of this pandemic by continuing to advocate for safety and by rapidly vaccinating our high-risk and long-term care residents, and our frontline health workers and essential caregivers. Thank you for your cooperation as we make each day better and push forward together.”

Bruce County Paramedic Service employs a staff of about 100 Full-time and Part-time paramedics that provide pre-hospital care to citizens and visitors of Bruce County. They respond to medical and trauma emergencies with a fleet of 12 ambulances and 3 supervisor units that are stationed in 6 communities across the County but can be deployed anywhere as needed.