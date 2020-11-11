Bruce County renters to receive more assistance

In response to COVID-19, Bruce County will receive $680,180 in funding for Phase 2 of the Social Services Relief Fund from the Ontario government.

These funds flow through the Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative (CHPI) and support Bruce County’s Housing & Homelessness Plan objectives.



$335,000 of this funding will help grow Bruce County’s Housing Stability Fund, which is being used to assist renters who are in a precarious financial situation due to COVID-19, are at risk of becoming homeless, and/or have had to look for alternate accommodations.



This assistance for renters will be administered by expanding the Housing Stability Fund guidelines to be more flexible with assistance for residents experiencing rent arrears, utility arrears, and first and last month’s rent instability.



People who live in Bruce County and are eligible can apply online for assistance.

The application and a full listing of guidelines and eligibility are available at the following link: https://chpi.brucecounty.on.ca/application/create



Questions about the application can be directed to Bruce County at 519-396-3439 or toll free at 1-800-2653022.



Discover more about Housing Stability in Bruce County at https://brucecounty.on.ca/services/humanservices/housing-stability