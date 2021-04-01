Bruce County Updates Modified Services for Provincewide Emergency Brake

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Province of Ontario announced a province-wide emergency brake order to limit the spread of COVID-19, beginning on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Details of these new health measures can be reviewed at: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/60986/ontario-implements-provincewide-emergency-brake

Through this pandemic, Bruce County has actively responded with a number of measures to help protect Residents, Businesses, and Staff. With Ontario’s province-wide emergency brake order, Bruce County will continue to deliver critical and essential services, like Paramedic Services, Long Term Care, Roads Maintenance, and essential customer services.

Bruce County Administrative buildings will be closed to the public until Monday, May 3, but will continue to offer customer service virtually. We are happy to assist you online and over the phone.

Bruce County Public Library Branches will be open for curbside pickup only, but will otherwise be closed to the public until Monday, May 3. Enjoy virtual programming on the Library website and social media channels.

Bruce County Museum in Southampton will be closed to the public until Monday, May 3. Research services continue and please enjoy virtual services and programming on the Museum website and social media channels.

Bruce County Trails and river access points will remain open, but trail buildings are closed to the public. Please follow Ontario’s emergency brake orders.

Long Term Care facilities in Walkerton and Wiarton continue to follow a robust pandemic response plan and act in full regulatory compliance. The Essential Caregiver Program will continue.

Bruce County’s Economic Task Force will continue to deliver support and recovery opportunities.

EarlyON Child and Family Centre locations will be closed to the public until Monday, May 3. Enjoy EarlyON programming virtually on the EarlyOn Facebook page.

Human Services will continue to be provided as best as possible to individuals, families, and our most vulnerable.

Other Support Services: Help is just a phone call away. Please call 211 if you are in need of help. The 2-1-1 Helpline is available 24/7 in 150 languages.

Ontario Provincial Police: For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For less serious incidents, report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

Waste Management: Lower tier municipalities are responsible for managing landfill sites, waste collection, and blue box programs. Please contact your municipality directly to receive up to date information on the services offered through this time.

Bruce County Warden, Janice Jackson, notes, “Bruce County Council and Staff continue to work hard to protect the best interests of the region while continuing to successfully deliver County Services. We are committed to ensuring the health and well-being of the citizens in our region. We encourage everyone to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home and exercising the 3 W’s - wash your hands, watch your distance (6 feet), and wear your face covering correctly.”

Health related information can be found at www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca and the Ministry of Health website at www.ontario.ca/covid

