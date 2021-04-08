Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker announces $8,980,133.35 in Funding

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker announces $8,980,133.35 in combined federal/provincial/municipal funding through the Investing in Canada program

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker is pleased to see that funding from federal and provincial governments has been approved for four local community infrastructure projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program.

The total funding for the projects is $8,980,133.35 with the federal government providing $3,592,053.34, the provincial government provincial $2,993,078.45 and the local municipalities providing $2,395,001.56.

Funding has been approved for these four projects:

Municipality of Arran-Elderslie – Paisley Town Hall Accessibility Project - $77,595.10 – federal, $64,656.12 – provincial, $51,736.53 - local. Total: $193,987.75

Township of Georgian Bluffs – Kemble Community Centre Accessibility and Energy Efficiency - $678,000 – federal, $554,943.50 – provincial, $452,056.50 – local. Total: $1,695,000

Town of Hanover – Trails System - $860,640 – federal, $717,128.28 – provincial, $573,831.72 – local. Total: $2,151,600

Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula – Improvement to Lion’s Head Community Centre and Arena - $1,975,818.24 – federal, $1,646,350.55 – provincial, $1,317,376.81 – local. Total: $4,939,545.60

“This is wonderful news for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. This funding represents a huge investment in the recreational and cultural infrastructure in our area. This is a significant boost for our rural communities,” said Walker. “Our government is committed to bringing infrastructure investments to communities across Ontario and supporting recreational infrastructure projects to help make our communities stronger and more inclusive, while also helping to create jobs.”

“I am excited to see this investment in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, and to see the benefits that partnerships between levels of government can bring. This past year has been difficult for so many, and this funding will meaningfully contribute to the infrastructure in our rural communities,” said Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff. “It is exactly these types of investments that can drive economic growth and create jobs, and now is a vital time for these types of projects. I look forward to seeing shovels in the ground and checking out the completed projects across the riding.”

The announcement was made on April 8 by Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues and Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North; and His Worship Steve Soloman, Mayor of the Town of Grand Valley and included joint funding for 30 community, cultural and recreation projects across central Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $11.3 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $9 million, while municipalities and other recipients are investing over $7.1 million in their respective projects.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quick Facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,865 infrastructure projects.

Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community, and other priority infrastructure.

Quotes

"Recreational, cultural and community infrastructure is vital for community well-being and development. Today’s investment in 30 recreation and community projects across central Ontario will provide residents access to important recreational programs and services, and modern and accessible facilities for years to come. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

- Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West

on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment from both the Federal and Provincial government will benefit all residents in a number of communities across Ontario. The six projects in Dufferin-Caledon include many needed upgrades to our community recreation facilities. These improvements will continue to support our ability to remain both active and healthy."

- The Honourable Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon

on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

"Today’s announcement supporting recreational, cultural and community infrastructure is so important in maintaining strong, healthy and vibrant communities in Central Ontario. The funding of the seven projects within Simcoe North will not only ensure accessibility to programs and amenities for all but will also create jobs in updated spaces that will continue to promote healthy lifestyles and activities."

- The Honourable Jill Dunlop

Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues and Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North

Additional Resources