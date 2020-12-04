iHeartRadio
Bruce Power conducting telephone polling in December

cjos bruce power

Bruce Power, with the assistance of Ipsos-Reid, will be conducting independent public opinion research among residents of Bruce, Grey and Huron counties in the coming days.

This research helps Bruce Power ensure it has a good understanding of the general public’s attitudes and opinions toward nuclear power, its role in the community, its Life-Extension Program, and how effectively we communicate with residents.

Ipsos-Reid will be conducting the research via telephone over the next several days and questions will focus on a number of topics and issues, including Bruce Power’s COVID-19 response and how it can best support the community; the consultation and study process underway by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization to engage with the community in South Bruce and the broader region to select a site for a long-term Deep Geological Repository for Spent Nuclear Fuel; and support for and knowledge of Bruce Power, the nuclear industry, medical isotopes, and Ontario’s nuclear refurbishment projects.

Community polling is just another way Bruce Power is interacting with local residents and Indigenous communities. Since 2016, Bruce Power has conducted scientific environmental reviews, held open houses, consistently communicated about our ongoing operations through press releases and social media, provided bus tours to thousands of visitors each summer prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Results of the polling will be available on the Bruce Power website.

