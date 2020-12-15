Bruce Power donates money to some very special projects

As part of its $1 million campaign, Be a Light: Beating COVID-19 Together, Bruce Power worked with the United Way of Bruce Grey to identify some individuals and organizations that could use a little extra support this holiday season.

“This holiday season, and the entire winter, could be difficult for many people in our communities due to the reduction in social opportunities that we face with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dwight Irwin, Acting Manager of Community Relations at Bruce Power. “Our hope is that this donation will allow these important programs to continue their great work this holiday season and throughout the winter months, positively impacting the physical and mental health of local residents.”

A total of $15,000 has been distributed to local organizations that provide support in our communities, including:

$2,000 donated for food hamper kits to be distributed through Y Housing, Southern Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) and W’mwikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre.

$3,000 donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Owen Sound to purchase snow shoes and walking sticks.

$5,000 donated to the Alzheimer’s Society to purchase robotic dogs and cats for individuals living with dementia.

$2,000 subsidy for meals donated to Home and Community Support Services’ Meals on Wheels program.

$3,000 donated to the United Way of Bruce Grey to support the community through emerging and unfunded needs, and to help people sheltering in motels with weekend meals and food over the holidays when programs are closed.



“The funds donated to the United Way will be utilized to ensure people who are homeless over the holidays have food while sheltering in a motel,” said Francesca Dobbyn, Executive Director, United Way of Bruce Grey. “Additional funds will support pandemic-related emerging needs, providing the United Way with the flexibility to respond to the needs of the community, in the moment. We are grateful for Bruce Power’s leadership and for being the light in our community.”

Bruce Power’s Be a Light: Beating COVID-19 Together campaign will provide $1 million to work with public health, county and municipal governments, chambers of commerce, hospitals, local MPs and MPPs, and community organizations to redouble efforts to battle the pandemic. This will be achieved through support for public health communications, additional community protections, supporting buying local, mental and physical initiatives, and lending a helping hand by working with school breakfast programs, long-term care facilities, and community organizations. Learn more about Be a Light here.

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live.

Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.