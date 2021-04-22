Bruce Power donates more money for more green space on the Peninsula

Bruce Power is donating $60,000 to the Nature Conservancy of Canada to support the acquisition of 395 acres of ecologically important habitat on Britain Lake, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

This property, about 30 kilometres east of Tobermory near Georgian Bay, connects to other conservation properties owned by the Bruce Trail Conservancy. Together, these lands create a permanent conservation corridor of over 1,100 acres along the Niagara Escarpment.

“Bruce Power remains dedicated to promoting environmental stewardship and awareness throughout the local communities and in the greater Ontario region,” said Danielle LaCroix, Bruce Power’s Director of Environment & Sustainability. “This land acquisition creates a critical corridor for a wide range of mammals and other wildlife such as migratory birds, and helps ensure a sustainable ecosystem for future generations to enjoy.”

This conservation site provides a high-quality habitat for wildlife, including at-risk snakes such as the Massasauga rattler and eastern ribbon, as well as birds such as the wood thrush and Canada warbler. The property also supports healthy upland deciduous and mixed forest communities that provide food sources, hibernation sites, and a critical movement corridors for a variety of mammals including the American black bear.

Since 2015, Bruce Power provided a total of $195,000 to the Nature Conservancy of Canada in support of land conservation and conservation planning efforts.

“We are grateful to Bruce Power for this generous donation and their ongoing commitment to conservation efforts on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula,” said Esme Batten, Program Director, Midwestern Ontario Saugeen Bruce Peninsula, at Nature Conservancy of Canada. “The Saugeen Bruce Peninsula is world-renowned for its biodiversity and we are excited to have the opportunity to advance conservation in this amazing place with the future protection of the Britain Lake property.”

Since 2017, Bruce Power’s collaborative efforts in land preservation, through groups such as the Bruce Trails Conservancy, Ontario Nature, and Nature Conservancy of Canada, totals more than 150 acres of ecologically significant land.