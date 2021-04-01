Bruce Power donates more than 100,000 disposable masks to local community

TIVERTON, ON – April 1, 2021 – As part of its commitment to supporting the local community through the COVID-19 health crisis, Bruce Power has donated 90,000 Level 1 disposable masks to be distributed through the United Way of Bruce Grey and an additional 16,000 KN-95 masks to Saugeen First Nation and Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.

“Bruce Power and our employees are proud to have been a part of a number of initiatives to support our communities over the course of the pandemic,” said Chris Mudrick, Bruce Power’s Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer. “This donation of masks will help ensure everyone has access to essential personal protective equipment that will keep our communities safe.”

The United Way donation will be allocated using data from www.foodbrucegrey.com, an app launched by the United Way of Bruce Grey with support from NPX Innovation and Bruce Power to help understand and address community needs across Bruce and Grey counties. The masks will be supplied to 22 local food banks, Bruce and Grey County Housing, meal programs, and other community support organizations.

“Low-income households have struggled a great deal during this pandemic,” said Francesca Dobbyn, Executive Director, United Way of Bruce Grey. “Access to basic safety supplies such as masks, enables them to run essential errands and participate in society safely. Once again, Bruce Power anticipates the needs of our community and supports our most vulnerable populations.”

Since March, Bruce Power has provided about 2.5 million pieces of PPE to frontline workers, businesses, Indigenous communities and schools – the largest announced donation from Canada’s private sector. With help from the nuclear supply chain, the company raised over $500,000 for food banks across Grey, Bruce and Huron counties and distributed 50,000 litres of hand sanitizer to small businesses, organizations, First Nations communities, and local school boards.

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.