Bruce Power issues directive to employees for next 48 hours

Bruce Power has issued a directive to employees in the wake of the Grey Bruce Health Unit's request to stay put for the next 48 hours over concerns of further spread of Covid-19 within the community.

For the next 48 hours, we are asking that anyone who is able to perform their duties remotely does so as we look to further reduce the number of people on site.

All simulator, shop and classroom training is also cancelled. For clarity, this means all staff not identified to report to work as follows are to work remotely, unless instructed otherwise by their supervisor.

Staff who must report to work on Thursday April 15 and Friday April 16 are as follows:

All scheduled complement staff

All scheduled maintenance, techs and trades staff and supervisors -- PWU, BTU Trades, Outage -- as well as those carrying out observations and oversight, are to report as normal. This includes both the Outage and Project Control Centres, Projects at Bruce A and B

Training at B72

Critical and near critical path on-boarding

If you are unclear please contact your supervisor directly.