Bruce Power makes $200K in PPE donations to local school boards



As part of its commitment to supporting the local community through the COVID-19 health crisis, Bruce Power has made $200,000 in donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to school boards across Bruce, Grey and Huron counties.

This donation includes 70,000 masks, more than 5,000 litres of hand sanitizer, facial protection, and disinfectant wipes.

These items are made available to assist school boards as they work to keep teachers, staff and students safe in the classroom.

"We are in a critical time in the fight against COVID-19," said John Peevers, Bruce Power's Director Community, Media Relations and Economic Development. "Personal protective equipment use is vital in combatting the second wave of the pandemic, and this donation is a continuation of our efforts to keep our communities safe."

Since March, Bruce Power has provided more than 1.7 million pieces of PPE to small businesses, non-profit organizations, food banks, municipalities and others throughout Ontario.

Through its Retooling and Economic Recovery Council, the company has also made PPE available at competitive rates to small businesses through its Strength in Numbers initiative, in partnership with Levitt-Safety and Canadian Bearings Ltd.

In addition to offering PPE to businesses and organizations across the province, Bruce Power has donated and raised more than $500,000 for local food banks to help those in need during the crisis.

The company also partnered with NPX and the Nuclear Innovation Institute to create the Grey-Bruce-Huron Strong website and app, which highlights local businesses and services.

Through the app, they created the All in Ontario Challenge, which is an online fundraising auction that features many local prize packages. Proceeds from the digital fundraiser will be donated to the United Ways of Bruce Grey and Perth Huron, as well as other local non-profit organizations who apply for funds through the United Way of Bruce Grey.

Learn more at www.gbhstrong.com/all-in-ontario-challenge