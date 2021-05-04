Bruce Power provides funds to Long Term Care homes

Residents of Long-Term Care (LTC) homes have been some of the most impacted members of the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. With social interaction opportunities for residents remaining limited, Bruce Power provided a $500 boost to the activities budgets of over 30 LTCs across Bruce, Grey and Huron counties to help seniors safely interact with each other and their loved ones.

The $15,500 donation has helped local LTCs purchase technology and activities that will brighten the day of their residences as we work through the final months of the pandemic.

“The frontline employees at LTCs and their residents have had to change the way they live and work to ensure the safety of our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends,” said Dwight Irwin, Bruce Power’s Manager of Community Relations. “As the winter stretched into the spring, we wanted to help enhance the abilities of residents to have social time together and more easily interact with their friends and family.”

Kim Mustard, the Resident and Family Services Manager at Grey Gables, in Markdale, said the donation to their activities program was welcomed.

“Bruce Power’s donation to our activities program was such an amazing gesture that meant so much to us and our residents,” Mustard said. “During the pandemic, we had to quickly transition from traditional small and large group functions to using creativity and technology to bring social, spiritual and emotional activities into the home in a safe manner. With Bruce Power’s donation, we purchased a new laptop that has opened so many options for us to enhance the lives of the residents, allowing them to connect with family and friends, watch YouTube videos to add laughter to their day, and playing games such as Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bruce Power has donated nearly three million pieces of personal protective equipment to businesses, schools, hospitals, Long-Term Care facilities, and community organizations. Over $1 million has also been invested in community education initiatives, recognizing frontline workers, shop local campaigns, community donations, and more.