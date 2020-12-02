Bruce Power supports dozens of local winter activities

As part of the $1 million Be a Light: Beating COVID-19 Together campaign, Bruce Power will provide over $50,000 to 28 winter events in 15 municipalities across Bruce, Grey and Huron counties.

The events, which will be COVID-safe to ensure the health of participants, include virtual and in-person cooking classes, museum initiatives, community art projects, virtual health and wellness learning opportunities, community festivals, online entertainment, drive-by Santa parades, Christmas light displays, and much more.

“We know this will be a difficult winter for many people in our communities, so we wanted to support activities that will get people mentally and physically active during the winter months,” said John Peevers, Bruce Power’s Director of Community and Media Relations, and Economic Development. “We encourage people to safely take advantage of the many creative and fun winter activities that will be happening in our communities. Although this will be a winter unlike any other, it is encouraging that so many are going to great lengths to create new or adapt their existing family-friendly activities to our current reality.”

Bruce Power’s Be a Light: Beating COVID-19 Together campaign will provide $1 million to work with public health, county and municipal governments, chambers of commerce, hospitals, local MPs and MPPs, and community organizations to redouble efforts to battle the pandemic. This will be achieved through support for public health communications, additional community protections, supporting buying local, mental and physical initiatives, and lending a helping hand by working with school breakfast programs, long-term care facilities, and community organizations. Learn more about Be a Light here.