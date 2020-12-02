iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Bruce Power supports dozens of local winter activities

cjos be a light

As part of the $1 million Be a Light: Beating COVID-19 Together campaign, Bruce Power will provide over $50,000 to 28 winter events in 15 municipalities across Bruce, Grey and Huron counties.

The events, which will be COVID-safe to ensure the health of participants, include virtual and in-person cooking classes, museum initiatives, community art projects, virtual health and wellness learning opportunities, community festivals, online entertainment, drive-by Santa parades, Christmas light displays, and much more.

“We know this will be a difficult winter for many people in our communities, so we wanted to support activities that will get people mentally and physically active during the winter months,” said John Peevers, Bruce Power’s Director of Community and Media Relations, and Economic Development. “We encourage people to safely take advantage of the many creative and fun winter activities that will be happening in our communities. Although this will be a winter unlike any other, it is encouraging that so many are going to great lengths to create new or adapt their existing family-friendly activities to our current reality.”

Bruce Power’s Be a Light: Beating COVID-19 Together campaign will provide $1 million to work with public health, county and municipal governments, chambers of commerce, hospitals, local MPs and MPPs, and community organizations to redouble efforts to battle the pandemic. This will be achieved through support for public health communications, additional community protections, supporting buying local, mental and physical initiatives, and lending a helping hand by working with school breakfast programs, long-term care facilities, and community organizations. Learn more about Be a Light here.

You may be interested in...

  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Public Health Logo

    Opioid Overdose Alert

    Over the past five days, there have been at least five reported opioid overdoses within Grey and Bruce Counties. These included two fatalities, pending coroner confirmation, and several others of a critical nature. These incidents have occurred in Owen Sound as well as smaller rural centres. In one instance, the use Naloxone was unable to reverse the overdose.
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 3 2020

    9 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Southgate – 4, Grey Highlands – 2, Arran Elderslie – 2, Blue Mountains
  • jancie jackson

    South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson elected as Bruce County Warden

    Bruce County, Ontario: At the Thursday, December 3, 2020 Council Meeting, Bruce County Council elected Janice Jackson, Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula, as Bruce County’s Warden for the 2021 term.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca