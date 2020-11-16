iHeartRadio
Bus cancellations for Monday November 16

cjos bus

03 PORT ELGIN & SOUTHAMPTON - ALL Buses are CANCELLED into Port Elgin & Southampton, including the Saugeen First Nations buses.

The Bluewater District School board issued a release at 8:10 to tell us the following schools were closed due to the power outage in Saugeen Shores ~ 

Saugeen District Senior School

Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School

Northport Elementary School

GC Huston Public School

 

