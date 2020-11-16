Bus cancellations for Monday November 16
03 PORT ELGIN & SOUTHAMPTON - ALL Buses are CANCELLED into Port Elgin & Southampton, including the Saugeen First Nations buses.
The Bluewater District School board issued a release at 8:10 to tell us the following schools were closed due to the power outage in Saugeen Shores ~
Saugeen District Senior School
Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School
Northport Elementary School
GC Huston Public School
You may be interested in...
-
Local Covid numbers surge over the weekendPublic health officials in Grey Bruce are sounding the alarm bells as we see a surge in local Covid cases.
-
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit November 16 2020We have been seeing a deeply concerning trend of a significant increase in the number of cases locally, and in the number of close contacts of these cases. These findings are indicative of fatigue related to following public health measures.
-
Bus cancellations for Monday November 16ALL Buses are CANCELLED into Port Elgin & Southampton, including the Saugeen First Nations buses.