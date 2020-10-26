iHeartRadio
Bus cancellations into Holstein

cjos bus

14 HOLSTEIN Only - All buses Holstein are CANCELLED, SCHOOL IS OPEN. Schools: Egremont Community

 

578 Kunkel Bus Lines Cancelled Egremont Community School   2020-10-26 7:32 AM
579 Kunkel Bus Lines Cancelled Egremont Community School   2020-10-26 7:32 AM
580 Kunkel Bus Lines Cancelled Egremont Community School   2020-10-26 7:32 AM
581 Kunkel Bus Lines Cancelled Egremont Community School   2020-10-26 7:32 AM
582 Kunkel Bus Lines Cancelled Egremont Community School   2020-10-26 7:32 AM

