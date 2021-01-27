Canadian Mental Health Grey Bruce Bell Let's Talk Day

Bell Let’s Talk Day – January 28th, 2021

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Thursday, January 28th 2021, Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce will be hosting a ZOOM drop in all day. There will be messages from CMHA staff, yoga, music, messages from our local dignitaries Mayor Ian Boddy, Bill Walker and Alex Ruff and more!

The Morning Show with Ted and Diana will also be kicking off Bell Let's Talk Day with an interview featuring Jackie Ralph from CHMA GB at 8:00am

The Bell Let's Talk drop in ZOOM event opens at 8:30am on January 28th.

ZOOM LINK HERE --> https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89706319859?pwd=eHlrUCtnRENSeGI3QTVuTjVJMk5QQT09

CMHA ZOOM Drop in schedule of events...

8:30AM – 8:45AM - “Opening Ceremonies” from CMHA offices featuring messages from Clark MacFarlane, CEO and Sean McMurray, Board Chair

9:00AM – 10:00AM – YOGA with Shannon Crowder of Holistic Vibes, Hanover, Ontario

10:00AM – 11:00AM – January 21st, 2021 – Join Jackie as she runs through many of the resources available online, from home

11:00AM – 11:30AM – Music with Jaret Koop

11:30AM – 12:00PM – Join us with messages from our local dignitaries Mayor Ian Boddy, Bill Walker and Alex Ruff

12:00PM – 1:00PM – Before we break for lunch to celebrate the last day of our amazing OSDSS coop student, we feature a video from the upcoming virtual Defeat Depression event happening on May 29th in Grey Bruce. Over lunch we will be featuring the official Bell Let’s Talk day videos as we do our part for the overall total, raising 5 cents for each video watched!

1:30PM – 2:30PM - “The Power of Lived Experience” a panel discussion of members of the TAMI (Talking about Mental Illness) program of CMHA Hamilton

2:30PM – 3:00PM – Peer Support Chat – An interview with the Manager of the Peer support programs of CMHA Grey Bruce

3:00PM -3:10PM - Gabe Rositter talks to us about his amazing “Belong” T-shirt Campaign

3:10PM-3:30PM – Ride Don’t Hide 2021 Launch

3:30PM- 4:00PM – Chat with the Ottawa Crisis line

4:00PM – 4:15PM – Corey Phair – shares his incredible story of recovery and all things homesteading for mental health and Wellness retreats

4:15-4:30 – Victoria “Tot” Drimmie – Shares her story behind “Tot’s Tee Dye” and how they support her mental health while raising funds and awareness for mental health programs

4:30-5:00 – Let’s take a look at some of the conversation bubbles created by CMHA Grey Bruce staff as well as review the total raised so far

5:00PM – 6:30PM Paint Night activity with Tianna of T’s Custom Creations - tune in if you have already purchased a kit or to watch how her cool custom kits work

7:00 PM – “Strength from Pain” – An Evening with Paulie O’Byrne – Join us as we tap into this amazing event hosted by Mental Health Matters Wingham

9:00 PM – We sign off for the night but not before we check out some of the great shares of the day and the total raised so far.