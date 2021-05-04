Cancellation of Owen Sound's Household Hazardous Waste Day Event – May 15, 2021
Due to the ongoing Provincial restrictions, including the Stay-at-Home Order being in place until May 20, the Household Hazardous Waste Day Event, originally scheduled for Saturday May 15, 2021 has been cancelled.
The next scheduled Household Hazardous Waste Day Event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Quick Facts:
- The City is prohibited by law from accepting hazardous waste at any other time.
- The events are held at the City of Owen Sound Public Works Building
located at 1900 20th Street East Owen Sound.
- The events are open on a number of Saturdays throughout the year, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
