Cancellation of Owen Sound's Household Hazardous Waste Day Event – May 15, 2021

Due to the ongoing Provincial restrictions, including the Stay-at-Home Order being in place until May 20, the Household Hazardous Waste Day Event, originally scheduled for Saturday May 15, 2021 has been cancelled.

The next scheduled Household Hazardous Waste Day Event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Quick Facts:

