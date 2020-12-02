iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Celebrating a Century

RESIZED2- OS Celebrates Logo-01

Celebrating a Century is an eight part, self-guided tour of Owen Sound's history, using the latest technology in augmented reality. Posters can be found set up along 1st Avenue East from the Farmers' Market, to 9th Street East.

Simply open your smartphone camera (3 years old or newer for best results), point it at the poster to scan and click the link that appears. Each poster will bring up a different video that outlines pieces of Owen Sound's history! 

You may be interested in...

  • cjos bruce power

    Bruce Power conducting telephone polling in December

    Bruce Power, with the assistance of Ipsos-Reid, will be conducting independent public opinion research among residents of Bruce, Grey and Huron counties in the coming days.
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Public Health Logo

    Opioid Overdose Alert

    Over the past five days, there have been at least five reported opioid overdoses within Grey and Bruce Counties. These included two fatalities, pending coroner confirmation, and several others of a critical nature. These incidents have occurred in Owen Sound as well as smaller rural centres. In one instance, the use Naloxone was unable to reverse the overdose.
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 3 2020

    9 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Southgate – 4, Grey Highlands – 2, Arran Elderslie – 2, Blue Mountains
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca