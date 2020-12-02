Celebrating a Century
Celebrating a Century is an eight part, self-guided tour of Owen Sound's history, using the latest technology in augmented reality. Posters can be found set up along 1st Avenue East from the Farmers' Market, to 9th Street East.
Simply open your smartphone camera (3 years old or newer for best results), point it at the poster to scan and click the link that appears. Each poster will bring up a different video that outlines pieces of Owen Sound's history!
