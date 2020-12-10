Charges laid in Calgary cold case after Wiarton man killed

Supplied photo of Trevor Deakins



The mother of a Bruce Peninsula man killed almost three decades ago says she's extremely releived to have justice for her son.

Carol Williamson of Wiarton is reacting to news that her son's alleged murderer is now behind bars.

25 year old Trevor Deakins, who grew up on the Peninsula and attended both Wiarton District and West Hill was killed in 1994 during a home invasion in Calgary where he held down a job at the airport.

Calgary police have now charged a 51 year old Leonard Brian Cochrane with two counts of first degree murder and are still seeking his accomplice.

Investigators re opened the cold case last year and say advancements in forensic evidence helped them identify their suspect who was charged on Tuesday.

"There have been significant advancements in forensic technology since this double homicide occurred," Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said in a release.

"Our investigators work tirelessly to solve each case and bring closure to a victim's family, regardless of how much time has passed. We will continue to re-examine all of our city's unsolved homicides in the pursuit of justice."

Police believe the intrusion was motivated by the sale of marijuana at the residence but Deakins long time friend, Brad Locking of Owen Sound tells Dock News his buddy was never into drugs; he was simply trying to stand up for a friend and was fatally shot for his efforts.

The roomate was 26 year old Barry Christian Buchart.

Deakins' mom says the past 26 years have been long and agonizing but they never lost hope that the killers would be found.

"Our entire family is extremely relieved that Trevor is finally getting the justice he deserves."

Deakins was extremely popular among his peers who say he was always the life of the party.

Locking tells us his favorite saying was “We're here for a good time ....not a long time. How ironic looking back now".