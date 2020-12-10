iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Charges laid in Calgary cold case after Wiarton man killed

cjos deakins

Supplied photo of Trevor Deakins

 


The mother of a Bruce Peninsula man killed almost three decades ago says she's extremely releived to have justice for her son.  

Carol Williamson of Wiarton is reacting to news that her son's alleged murderer is now behind bars.  

25 year old Trevor Deakins,  who grew up on the Peninsula and attended both Wiarton District and West Hill was killed in 1994 during a home invasion in Calgary where he held down a job at the airport. 

Calgary police have now charged a 51 year old Leonard Brian Cochrane with two counts of first degree murder and are still seeking his accomplice.  

Investigators re opened the cold case last year and say advancements in forensic evidence helped them identify their suspect who was charged on Tuesday.  

"There have been significant advancements in forensic technology since this double homicide occurred," Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said in a release. 

"Our investigators work tirelessly to solve each case and bring closure to a victim's family, regardless of how much time has passed. We will continue to re-examine all of our city's unsolved homicides in the pursuit of justice."

Police believe the intrusion was motivated by the sale of marijuana at the residence but Deakins long time friend, Brad Locking of Owen Sound tells Dock News his buddy was never into drugs; he was simply trying to stand up for a friend and was fatally shot for his efforts. 

The roomate was 26 year old Barry Christian Buchart.  

Deakins' mom says the past 26 years have been long and agonizing but they never lost hope that the killers would be found. 

"Our entire family is extremely relieved that Trevor is finally getting the justice he deserves."

Deakins was extremely popular among his peers who say he was always the life of the party. 

Locking tells us his favorite saying was “We're here for a good time ....not a long time.  How ironic looking back now".

You may be interested in...

  • cjos deakins

    Charges laid in Calgary cold case after Wiarton man killed

    Police have identified and charged one of two men wanted in connection with the murder of two other men in Calgary in July of 1994 - one of them originally from the Bruce Peninsula
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 10 2020

    Situation Report #268: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Dec. 10, 2020
  • Untitled design (23)

    OPP Looking For Assistance Identifying Two Males

    Members of the Crime Unit from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two males in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation.  
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca