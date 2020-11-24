Charges laid in fatal crash in Blue Mountains
Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance from members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigations unit, have completed their investigation into a fatal crash which took place in early September and have laid charges against the driver of the involved vehicle.
The collision took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on September 3, 2020 on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent in The Blue Mountains where an Audi sedan left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Two occupants of the vehicle died as a result of the crash and the driver of the car was transported to an area hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries. The roadway was closed for a number of hours to investigate the incident.
As a result of the investigation, 24 year-old Venoth JEYARUBAN of Whitchurch-Stouffville, has been charged with two counts of Dangerous Operation Causing Death, two counts of Impaired Operation Causing Death and two counts of Operation Causing Death (Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80), all under the Criminal Code of Canada. As well he was charged with Driving While Under Suspension related to the Highway Traffic Act.
He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 14 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
21 New Cases of Covid 19 Reported In Grey-Bruce Over The Weekend21 New Cases Of Covid 19 in Grey Bruce Reported Over The Weekend. Nov 21: West Grey 4, Owen Sound 2, Arran Elderslie 2, Blue Mountains 2, Kincardine 2, Southgate 2, Grey Highlands 1, Hanover 1 Nov 22: Blue Mountains 1, Saugeen Shores 1, Arran-Elderslie 1, Hanover 1, Kincardine 1
-
Assault with a Weapon Charges in Georgian BluffsOn November 19, 2020 at 6:23 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a non-traffic collision incident on Highway 21, near Concession 7, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
-
Irate Customer Charged at RestaurantOn November 20, 2020 at 6:04 a.m., officers from the Grey Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats complaint at a restaurant on Highway 6 & 21, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.