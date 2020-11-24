Charges laid in fatal crash in Blue Mountains

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance from members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigations unit, have completed their investigation into a fatal crash which took place in early September and have laid charges against the driver of the involved vehicle.

The collision took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on September 3, 2020 on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent in The Blue Mountains where an Audi sedan left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Two occupants of the vehicle died as a result of the crash and the driver of the car was transported to an area hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries. The roadway was closed for a number of hours to investigate the incident.

As a result of the investigation, 24 year-old Venoth JEYARUBAN of Whitchurch-Stouffville, has been charged with two counts of Dangerous Operation Causing Death, two counts of Impaired Operation Causing Death and two counts of Operation Causing Death (Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80), all under the Criminal Code of Canada. As well he was charged with Driving While Under Suspension related to the Highway Traffic Act.

He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 14 2021.