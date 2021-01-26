Charges laid on Saugeen First Nation
On January 23 at around 1:30am officers from Grey Bruce OPP responded to a threats occurrence at a residence on Highway 21, in the Saugeen First Nation.
A suspect had threatened a victim, after brandishing a knife, before running off. The suspect was located near the scene and was arrested without incident. There were no injuries.
As a result of the investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 41 year old woman from Saugeen First Nation with the following offences:
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance - Opioid, section 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act
The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on January 24, 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
Grey Bruce OPP Execute Search Warrant Illegal Drugs and Cash SeizedOn January 22, 2021, members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were assisted by members of the Grey Bruce OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Highway 6, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
-
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 25 2021Situation Report #314: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System Jan. 25, 2021
-
COVID-19 Vaccine PlanThe Board of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit reviewed and received the plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine. The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan was presented by Grey Bruce Top Doc, Dr Ian Arra.