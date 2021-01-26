Charges laid on Saugeen First Nation

On January 23 at around 1:30am officers from Grey Bruce OPP responded to a threats occurrence at a residence on Highway 21, in the Saugeen First Nation.

A suspect had threatened a victim, after brandishing a knife, before running off. The suspect was located near the scene and was arrested without incident. There were no injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 41 year old woman from Saugeen First Nation with the following offences:

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance - Opioid, section 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on January 24, 2021.