Charges laid over Georgian Bluffs incident

Grey Bruce OPP have charged an Owen Sound man after being called to a report of suspicious parties in a parking lot near an industrial park at Highway 6 in Georgian Bluffs.

Police located several people behind the industrial park after hours.

As a result of this investigation, they've charged Ian MCPHERSON, 34 years old from Owen Sound, with the following offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Possession of a schedule 1 substance - Methamphetamine, section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Fail to comply with Probation Order, section 733.1(1) CC

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on September 17, 2020.

Another person was charged with Cannabis related offences and several other parties were warned.