Charges of impaired laid against motorist after lights go out in Keppel

Photo of Hydro crews repairing damage on Lindenwood Road March 6  (courtesy of Caroline Menzies)

 

Grey Bruce OPP were called to a sincle vehicle collision on Friday, March 5 at around 7:50pm on Lindenwood Road in Georgian Bluffs. 

Officers were assisted at scene by the Inter-Township Fire Department and two patients were transported to hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The 33 year old female driver from Georgian Bluffs is facing two charges including impaired operation of a vehicle. 

The crash knocked out a transformer that left 1,800 households in the Keppel area in the dark - some for several hours, others experienced just a flicker as far away as south of Owen Sound. 

There were also a number of social media posts describing a green flash in the sky just before the area went into darkness.  

Hydro One told Dock News power was fully restored sometime after midnight.  

 

 

