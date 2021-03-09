Charges of impaired laid against motorist after lights go out in Keppel
Photo of Hydro crews repairing damage on Lindenwood Road March 6 (courtesy of Caroline Menzies)
Grey Bruce OPP were called to a sincle vehicle collision on Friday, March 5 at around 7:50pm on Lindenwood Road in Georgian Bluffs.
Officers were assisted at scene by the Inter-Township Fire Department and two patients were transported to hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The 33 year old female driver from Georgian Bluffs is facing two charges including impaired operation of a vehicle.
The crash knocked out a transformer that left 1,800 households in the Keppel area in the dark - some for several hours, others experienced just a flicker as far away as south of Owen Sound.
There were also a number of social media posts describing a green flash in the sky just before the area went into darkness.
Hydro One told Dock News power was fully restored sometime after midnight.
You may be interested in...
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 8 20213 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 - South Bruce Peninsula; 1 – Saugeen Shores; 1 - Brockton
-
Charges of impaired laid against motorist after lights go out in KeppelOPP have laid charges in connection with a single vehicle collision that resulted in a hydro outage for hundreds of residents from Wiarton to the outskirts of Owen Sound
-
Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah lays bare royal riftOprah Winfrey's hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began its airing on CBS on Sunday night, with Meghan revealing that she didn't 'fully understand what the job was' when she married Prince Harry.